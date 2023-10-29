Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 247.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after acquiring an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN opened at $46.77 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.44.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

