Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 135 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,925,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,010,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after acquiring an additional 216,086 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after acquiring an additional 302,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:KEYS opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

