Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 157 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $238.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

