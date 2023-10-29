Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Titan International Stock Down 2.4 %
NYSE:TWI opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Titan International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.