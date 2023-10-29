Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Titan International Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE:TWI opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Titan International has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $481.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Titan International

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $229,840.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,650 shares of company stock valued at $634,536. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5,040.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 800.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

