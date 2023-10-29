Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Performance

TRML opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.18. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tourmaline Bio

In other Tourmaline Bio news, Director Caley Castelein purchased 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 516,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,351.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Kantoff bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, for a total transaction of $88,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caley Castelein bought 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.55 per share, for a total transaction of $229,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 516,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,515,351.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,950 shares of company stock worth $429,752 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

talaris therapeutics is a late-clinical stage biotechnology company based in boston, ma and louisville, ky. talaris is developing transformative cell therapies with the potential to eliminate the burden of chronic immunosuppression for organ transplant recipients as well as induce durable remissions in patients with severe auto-immune and immune-mediated disorders.

