Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Short Interest Down 13.9% in October

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,700 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 815,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TM opened at $172.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $195.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

