TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRU. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI cut TransUnion from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.81%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,158.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,360.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $73,101.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,158.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,738 shares of company stock valued at $441,806 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 171,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,346,000 after buying an additional 8,828 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in TransUnion by 569.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in TransUnion by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in TransUnion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

