Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

TVTX stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $510.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.03. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.80% and a negative net margin of 136.00%. The business had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $25,500.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $65,533.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,818 shares of company stock worth $124,455 in the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.