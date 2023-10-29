Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 678,400 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the September 30th total of 791,100 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 820,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trevena in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Trevena has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevena will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Trevena during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trevena by 51.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

