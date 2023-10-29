Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TCN. Scotiabank cut their target price on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of TCN opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.36. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.07 and a 12 month high of C$12.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 32.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6399177 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

