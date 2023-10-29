Triumph Capital Management Acquires Shares of 12,969 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

