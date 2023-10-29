Triumph Capital Management Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,502 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

