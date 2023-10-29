Triumph Capital Management Has $783,000 Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $172.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.07 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $191.99.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $925,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,583 shares of company stock valued at $17,579,572 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $128.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

