Triumph Capital Management Has $823,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 451.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IEP opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $55.10.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.97). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Icahn Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Icahn Enterprises from $43.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

