Triumph Capital Management Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Triumph Capital Management increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 341.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,233 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,985 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $341,804,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

