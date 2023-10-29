Triumph Capital Management Invests $548,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $112.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

