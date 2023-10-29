Triumph Capital Management Makes New $566,000 Investment in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.2% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.48 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

