Triumph Capital Management Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,502,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,711,000 after buying an additional 3,054,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,372,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,528,000 after buying an additional 330,068 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

