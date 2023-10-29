Triumph Capital Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Triumph Capital Management reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,004 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after acquiring an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 161,036 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after buying an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after buying an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter.

CIBR opened at $43.77 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0088 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

