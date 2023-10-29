Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,087 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $32.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $28.60 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

