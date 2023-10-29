Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $162.21 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

