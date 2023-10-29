Triumph Capital Management Sells 2,331 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 931.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 77,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 69,608 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $50.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

