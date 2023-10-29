Triumph Capital Management Takes $3.81 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 79,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for 1.7% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 194.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 66,713 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,919,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

