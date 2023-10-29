Triumph Capital Management Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,910,000 after purchasing an additional 28,115 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $286,514,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.19. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

