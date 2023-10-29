Triumph Capital Management Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 410.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 50,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,222,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $412.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.31 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

