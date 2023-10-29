Triumph Capital Management Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Triumph Capital Management lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up about 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth $84,625,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 928.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 396,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after acquiring an additional 358,303 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,948,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,644,000 after acquiring an additional 285,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter worth about $20,499,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

FTCS stock opened at $71.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

