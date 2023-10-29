True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TNT.UN. National Bankshares cut shares of True North Commercial REIT from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.51. True North Commercial REIT has a 12 month low of C$1.46 and a 12 month high of C$6.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.64. The stock has a market cap of C$144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.96%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -375.00%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

