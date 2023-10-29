Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,637 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,042,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,411,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,931,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,557,000 after buying an additional 332,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,461,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $731,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,573 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,410,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $696,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFC stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

