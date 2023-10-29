Truist Financial Lowers Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target to $100.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.77.

Polaris stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.34. Polaris has a 12 month low of $84.69 and a 12 month high of $138.49.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $429,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,885.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,312 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Polaris by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,238,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,672,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

