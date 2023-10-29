TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,722 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of TTEC worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,670 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in TTEC by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTEC by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. 38.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. The stock has a market cap of $960.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

TTEC Announces Dividend

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. TTEC had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $600.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.26 million. On average, analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TTEC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTEC

TTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.