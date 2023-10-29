Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.73. Tufton Oceanic Assets shares last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 239,256 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHIP. StockNews.com began coverage on Tufton Oceanic Assets in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Tufton Oceanic Assets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Stock Down 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tufton Oceanic Assets (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Tufton Oceanic Assets had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tufton Oceanic Assets’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tufton Oceanic Assets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tufton Oceanic Assets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tufton Oceanic Assets by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufton Oceanic Assets Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is an international shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on the owning and management of a fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Stories

