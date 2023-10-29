U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

U.S. Energy Stock Performance

Shares of USEG opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,304 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Energy by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

