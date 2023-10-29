Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the September 30th total of 133,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ucommune International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 118,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Ucommune International Price Performance

Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Ucommune International has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Ucommune International Company Profile

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

