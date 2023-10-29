United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $17,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.83. 6,594,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,492,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

