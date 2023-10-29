United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.4 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

