United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

UPS stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

