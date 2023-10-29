UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $572.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.30.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $524.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $485.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $494.50. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.