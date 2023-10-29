Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Update

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the September 30th total of 39,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 2.2 %

UNTY stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Unity Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The stock has a market cap of $233.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNTY. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 222.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

