Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI) Short Interest Update

Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the September 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Upexi from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Upexi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upexi

Upexi Trading Down 3.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upexi

NASDAQ:UPXI opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.43. Upexi has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upexi in the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Upexi during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Upexi during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upexi, Inc manufactures and sells various branded products in the health, wellness, pet, beauty, and other markets. The company was formerly known as Grove, Inc and changed its name to Upexi, Inc in August 2022. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.