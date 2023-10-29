Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $13,192.40 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $13,192.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $7,016.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Scott Darling sold 1,670 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $49,966.40.

Upstart Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $23.03 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 18.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 48.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 38.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

