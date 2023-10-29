USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) PT Lowered to $53.00

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

NYSE:USNA opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $866.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.97.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $213.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at USANA Health Sciences

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $59,371.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,719.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $71,582.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,191.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,749 shares of company stock worth $504,725. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 64.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 47.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 52.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.