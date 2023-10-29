Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.28

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and traded as low as $1.23. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 5,445 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Up 3.8 %

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, and Steel Transformation. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; provides storage, handling, and road cargo transportation services; and operates highway and railway cargo terminals.

