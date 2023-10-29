Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.78.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Utz Brands has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 87.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

