Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 164,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 180,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter worth $211,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.56 EPS for the current year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

