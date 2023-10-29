Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $16,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 99,466.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,185,336,000 after acquiring an additional 127,046,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Trading Up 0.8 %

YUMC opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

