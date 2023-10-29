Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,710,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,238 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $17,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $8.85 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.38.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

