Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.65 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,477 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

VICI Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

