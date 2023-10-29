Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $18,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,482,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in CME Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,803,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,391,000 after purchasing an additional 980,314 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after buying an additional 916,334 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,293,000 after buying an additional 774,832 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,557. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $221.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

