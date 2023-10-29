Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,718 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $12,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $63.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.