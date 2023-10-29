Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,969 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.09% of Exact Sciences worth $15,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

